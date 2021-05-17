Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Girl has been left ‘traumatised’ after ‘savage’ attack by friend’s farm dog

The then-seven-year-old girl suffered significant facial injuries in the attack Expand

Close

The then-seven-year-old girl suffered significant facial injuries in the attack

The then-seven-year-old girl suffered significant facial injuries in the attack

The then-seven-year-old girl suffered significant facial injuries in the attack

Ciaran Moran and Tim Healy

A €175,000 High Court settlement awarded to a girl who was the victim of a horrific dog attack on a friend’s farm will send shock waves through the farming community.

The significant case highlights the dangers of farms, farmyards and farm animals as well as the risk involved when non-farm workers are allowed on the property.

Most Watched

Privacy