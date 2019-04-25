A north Clare farmer today escaped jail after a judge heard that he had complied with a 24 hour ultimatum that all sheep be removed from the farmer’s brother’s land.

A north Clare farmer today escaped jail after a judge heard that he had complied with a 24 hour ultimatum that all sheep be removed from the farmer’s brother’s land.

'Get on with your life' - Farmer escapes jail after sheep removed from land

At Gort District Court today, a Veterinary Inspector with the Dept of Agriculture, Mary Bourke told Judge Patrick Durcan that following an inspection of the lands on Thursday morning, no sheep or lambs were to be found on the lands.

The swift removal of the 14 ewes and their lambs followed Judge Durcan telling the 51-year-old farmer in relation to the sheep in court on Wednesday “I don’t care where they go - if they are not gone, you are going to jail".

He told the farmer at Ennis District Court on Wednesday: “You must have every ewe and lamb removed from the lands by tomorrow. If they are not removed you are going down to Limerick prison.”

Ms Bourke told Judge Durcan at Gort District Court today that the farmer's 29 cattle have also been removed off the 1.5 acre piece of land to Coillte owned lands.

Judge Durcan said: “That is a matter for Coillte. The lands are now stock free.”

The farmer in question was late for the court hearing today and arrived with the ownership cards of the 29 cattle as demanded by Judge Durcan.

The man is before the court after breaching a barring order concerning his brother by entering his brother’s property on March 21st and as the case relates to a domestic violence order, the names of the parties can’t be disclosed.