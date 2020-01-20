Garden ruined by mystery sheep

THE IDENTITY of the sheep that trashed a Bunclody garden remained unknown after a hearing at the January Small Claims sitting of the court in Wexford.

Eugene McEvoy of 26 Ryland Wood, Bunclody came to court seeking 1,970 compensation from farmer John Kidd from Cramore, Kildavin, Bunclody.

Evidence was given of how he returned home one day in February to find pots knocked over and his lawn damaged.

McEvoy reckoned that 50 or 60 sheep must have been running around the place.

He made contact by phone with Kidd as the person he believed to have control of adjacent land.

The respondent agreed to call to his home but he did not arrive.

Defending solicitor Justin Cody suggested that his client had not kept sheep in the relevant field for more than 20 years.

Judge Brian O'Shea said he had huge sympathy for the claimant who must have been traumatised to find the garden he was so proud of trashed in this manner.

However, as there was no evidence that Kidd was the person who owned or controlled the sheep, the claim must be dismissed.

Wexford People


