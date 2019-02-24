Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 24 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Gardai called to dispute over access to land owned by family with criminal links

Stock Image (Niall Carson/PA)
Stock Image (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai were called to a dispute over access to land which took place between members of a well-known Limerick city family linked to criminality, and local farmers in County Limerick.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of the village of Doon at around noon on Sunday afternoon. It is understood a landlocked field was purchased by the family in recent times.

On Sunday, when workers, working on behalf of the new owners, attempted to gain access to the field they were met by up to 10 locals. They joined together in a show of solidarity. Gardai were subsequently called by the neighbours and farmers. One source said that the face-off was over access to the field.

“It was over a right-of-way into the land. The workers thought it was in such a place and it isn’t in such a place. There has been a lot of talk of heated debate and verbals but there was nothing like that,” said the source.

All parties waited for about half an hour for the convicted criminal and his son to attend the scene. Their plans for the field are unknown. 

“All matters are to be clarified and they are to correspond through their solicitors - that’s the way it was left,” said the source.

While the dispute lasted around an hour it is understood a garda patrol car stayed in the Doon area for a number of hours.

The incident has been the talk of the parish since Sunday.

Also Read

“Doon is a small place. The guards were around for a good while so we knew something was up. That field has lain idle for a good many years. It is a good seven or eight acre field with an old house on it. It is a good 200 yards in from the road. Rights-of-way can be a contentious issue. It is complicated,” said the source.

A garda spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics of the incident, saying it was a “civil matter”.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US farmland prices holding up, but there could be trouble ahead
Stock picture

22,000 horses slaughtered for meat market over three years
IFA President Joe Healy

EU state aid changes inadequate given what's ahead in the event of a crash...
Business Minister Heather Humphreys. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Revealed: Brexit fightback as EU bends rules to fund Irish farms and...

Calls for release of Land Commission records
Click to enlarge

Trade wars - dairy next in the Brexit firing line

Some farmers being quoted up to €500 in vet call-out fees, claims IFA


Top Stories

Letting land to another farmer can be a life-changing decision

The hard questions that need to be asked before leasing land
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Social media spotlight is piling more pressure on...
The house near Eyrecourt in east Galway has been fully refurbished

Classic Georgian residence in Galway comes with plenty of income potential...
Alan Ward and Emma Hennessy are hopeful of their future in organic farming

'We felt we had to do something different' - why this couple turned to organic
Stock image.

Louise Hogan: Is the era of unbridled dairy expansion coming to an end?
Upset: Residents of Gurteen, Co Sligo, show their support for keeping their post office open. Photo: James Connolly

Ann Fitzgerald: A community's fight for their post office offers hope for...
Well stocked. PJ Fitzsimmons on his farm in Inniskeen, Co. Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

‘My salary has gone into machinery for the last few years’