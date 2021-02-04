Farming

Galway vet appeals unauthorised animal remedy conviction

Felim Mac Eoin at Gort Court. Expand

Felim Mac Eoin at Gort Court.

Gordon Deegan

A veterinary surgeon who “compromised the horse industry” here when taking possession of unauthorised animal remedies three years ago is to appeal his conviction.

At Gort District Court last week, Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment when convicting and fining south Galway vet, Felim Mac Eoin €2,500 for the single count of possessing an unauthorised animal remedy, Sarcoid cream which Mr Mac Eoin used to treat cancerous skin tumours in horses.

A Dept of Agriculture inspector found the Sarcoid cream in the boot of Mr Mac Eoin’s car outside his Galway Equine Clinic, Kilcolgan on May 8, 2018.

