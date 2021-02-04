Galway vet appeals unauthorised animal remedy conviction

A veterinary surgeon who “compromised the horse industry” here when taking possession of unauthorised animal remedies three years ago is to appeal his conviction.

At Gort District Court last week, Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment when convicting and fining south Galway vet, Felim Mac Eoin €2,500 for the single count of possessing an unauthorised animal remedy, Sarcoid cream which Mr Mac Eoin used to treat cancerous skin tumours in horses.

A Dept of Agriculture inspector found the Sarcoid cream in the boot of Mr Mac Eoin’s car outside his Galway Equine Clinic, Kilcolgan on May 8, 2018.

At Gort District Court, Judge Durcan also ordered Mr Mac Eoin - who works exclusively with horses - to pay Dept of Agriculture costs of €5,000 in the case.

Mr MacEoin pleaded guilty to the possession charge concerning the Sarcoid cream and at Ennis District Court on Wednesday, solicitor, Colm Mac Eoin gave formal notice that the sanction handed down by Judge Durcan is going to be appealed to the circuit court.

In response, Judge Durcan fixed recognisance in the case of Felim Mac Eoin’s own bond of €250.

In court last week, Judge Durcan stated that there was a complete lack of cooperation with the Department investigation from Felim Mac Eoin of Caherillan, Kinvara, Co Galway.

Judge Durcan said that Felim Mac Eoin had made a “scandalous allegation” to the Dept of Agriculture that Department inspector, Louis Reardon had “manhandled” him on the day of the inspection at Mr Mac Eoin’s premises in May 2018.

Judge Durcan stated that Felim Mac Eoin subsequently withdrew the written allegation.

Judge Durcan stated that there was an inescapable conclusion that there was “a thickness, an obstinance and an approach that was dishonest and that was appalling” from Felim Mac Eoin.

Judge Durcan stated that the offence that he was convicting Mr Mac Eoin of was “a serious one”.

In court last week, solicitor for Mr Mac Eoin, Colman Sherry asked Judge Durcan not to impose a conviction on his client.

Mr Sherry stated that the offences before the court were at the lower end of the scale.

Mr Sherry stated that Mr Mac Eoin “had a lack of paperwork in his practice. There wasn’t full attention given to it and if there was, we might not be here”.

Mr Sherry stated that married father of four, Mr Mac Eoin had a previously unblemished career.

Mr Sherry stated that Mr Mac Eoin had made an early admission of guilt and is extremely remorseful.

Mr Sherry stated that when Mr Mac Eoin provided Sarcoid cream to horses the horse’s passport was always stamped ‘not fit for human consumption” so the horses concerned never entered the food chain.

“Here was a veterinary surgeon, bound by his Hippocratic oath to lessen the pain on any animal which was brought to him in distress. He was doing his best and that is what many vets have to do. They have to make a choice to lessen the pain for an animal in the absence of an effective remedy.

“The paperwork wasn’t in order. This is a technical matter, regulatory in nature.”