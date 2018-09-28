Fumes of cigarette fire in bedroom killed farmer (80)

A number of cigarette butts were found in the bedroom of an 80-year-old farmer who died in a fire at his home.

James Campbell, from Cloghan, Co Donegal, was killed after a blaze broke out in the bedroom.

An inquest into his death at Letterkenny Courthouse heard Mr Campbell was found at the back door of his home at Glassaghbeag on March 10, 2017.

Home-help Eileen Hearn called to Mr Campbell's home about 1.30pm that day.

When she got to the door she saw a large amount of smoke.

She called another home-help and they immediately summoned the emergency services.

Fireman Stephen McDermott managed to take Mr Campbell out onto the street where he was attended to immediately. He was unresponsive.

Dr Eamon Murphy arrived and pronounced Mr Campbell dead at 2.22pm.