Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 11 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

French court finds Bayer's Monsanto liable for farmer's sickness

French cereal farmer Paul Francois, head of the Phyto-Victims association, attends a news conference, after the verdict in his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm, in Paris, France, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French cereal farmer Paul Francois, head of the Phyto-Victims association, attends a news conference, after the verdict in his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm, in Paris, France, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Gus Trompiz and Catherine Lagrange

A French appeals court ruled on Thursday that Bayer's Monsanto business was liable for the health problems of a farmer who had inhaled a weedkiller product.

The ruling in favour of farmer Paul Francois was announced in a statement by a plaintiffs group. A Bayer spokeswoman in France also confirmed the ruling.

"We take note of the decision in favour of Mr Francois and are studying the full ruling," the spokeswoman said.

Francois, who says he suffered neurological problems after accidentally inhaling the Lasso weedkiller in 2004, accused Monsanto of not providing adequate safety warnings.

In a decade-long legal battle, Francois won rulings against Monsanto in 2012 and 2015, before France's top court overturned those decisions and ordered a new hearing.

The latest ruling on Thursday, however, did not determine compensation for the farmer.

The appeals court referred the matter to another court in the southeastern city of Lyon, the "Phyto-victimes" plantiffs group said. The group represents workers who claim health problems due to exposure to pesticides.

The ruling in the French case comes as Monsanto faces lawsuits in the United States over alleged cancer links to its glyphosate-based weedkillers.

Also Read

Lasso was banned in France in 2007 after the product had already been withdrawn in some other countries.

It used a different active substance to glyphosate, the chemical contained in Monsanto's best-selling weedkiller Roundup and the target of lawsuits in the United States.

The legal troubles surrounding glyphosate have contributed to Bayer losing about 30 billion euros from its market value since last August. The German group's chief executive said on Thursday it was "massively affected" by the litigation.

Reuters

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Young Fine Gael doubles down on meat statement
Car dealer: John Kane arriving at the High Court yesterday. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Man 'threatened prospective buyers' of land being sold by receiver
The contents of grain silos which burst from flood damage are shown in Fremont County Iowa, U.S., March 29, 2019. Photo taken March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

US farmers, still reeling from floods, face new storm
IFA President Joe Healy flanked by IFA Director General Damian McDonald and Dr Edel Kelly, IFA Chief Economist, pictured at the launch of IFA Manifesto for the European Parliament & Local Government Elections in Dublin today where they called on farmers to reject candidates who are not willing to 'Fight on their backs' for Irish Farmers. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA says leased in entitlements should not be included in plans for €60k cap
Cavan dairy farmer and farm advisor Thomas Duffy was elected unopposed at a meeting in the Farm Centre in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Next Macra chief hits out at 'Meatless Mondays'
Wexford General Hospital

'Unspeakable loss' - three-year-old boy dies in tragic farmyard accident
Thomas Duffy on the family farm in Maghera, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

It's disappointing that children are used in political debate on climate change -...


Top Stories

Contractors are encountering major difficulties recruiting machinery drivers.

'Young guys want to do other things than drive tractors now': Contractors in...
The booklet notes the recent changes in the dairy industry emphasise the importance of mental and other aspects of the physical health of farm personnel.

Welfare guidelines for dairy herds updated after vets raise concerns over...
Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Photo: Miki Barlok

Dairygold open for merger talks as Brexit looms
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: 'It's been a dream spring for grass growth'
Good weed control is an important consideration

How to get to grips with the growing challenges posed by herbicide...
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Hogan stands by 'halfway house' proposals on farm payments...
Dr Edel Kelly, IFA Chief Economist flanks IFA President Joe Healy at the launch of IFA Manifesto for the European Parliament & Local Government Elections in Dublin. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers told to reject MEP candidates that not are not willing to 'fight' for farmers