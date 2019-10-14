Five people prosecuted for illegal possession of three hares

Irish hare. Stock picture
Irish hare. Stock picture
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Five people have been prosecuted in Mayo for the illegal possession of three hares.

The five accused were found in possession of the three dead Irish Hares, on 18 January 2018, in a vehicle stopped by An Garda Síochána who were assisting Conservation Ranger Higgins, the court heard.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) brought a Wildlife Act case before Judge Gearty in Castlebar District Court.

Five individuals were summonsed for possession of three Irish Hares exempted wild animals, contrary to Section 45 of the Wildlife Acts.

The five accused entered a plea to the single charge of possession of an exempted wild animal on 18 January 2018 in the townland of Kilquire Lower, Co. Mayo.

The Court heard evidence of the offence from Conservation Ranger John Higgins.

On completion of Mr. Higgins’s evidence, the Court heard pleas in mitigation on behalf of all five accused. Judge Gearty, having considered what was offered in mitigation by each of the five accused and in light of their early guilty plea, ordered that each of the five would pay the sum of €200 to the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to be paid within two months with consideration then being given to applying the Probation Act.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

China is the world’s largest market for pork, and recent events could open the way for greater demand for Irish products. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China's pig herd in Sept down 41.1% from year earlier
Protesting farmers Cathal Farley & Bernard Casey outside the Department of Agriculture Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Beef Taskforce meeting called off after altercations outside...
Tony Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Brother of Quinn kidnap victim Kevin Lunney sees silage bales slashed
China is the world’s largest market for pork, and recent events could open the way for greater demand for Irish products. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China flies in 900 Danish breeding pigs to replenish herd
Photo: Getty Images

Australian farmer launches legal action against Bayer over weedkiller: report
REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Getting lettuce into Britain: Spanish farmers baulk at no-deal Brexit
Stock image

Missing bulldozer found buried on farm


Top Stories

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia hold milk price for September supplies
CAPTION TO COME

Wexford farmer's decision to switch Salers has delivered impressive results
Solar vision: Pat O’Driscoll on his farm on Valentia Island in Co Kerry. Photo by Don MacMonagle

The Big Read: 'You can't put cattle on the bus' - the post-budget carbon tax...

John Joyce: Phased winter housing is easier on both man and beast
The ground has approximately 225 metres of lane frontage.

Local farmer the last man standing in lively Meath land auction
File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Why rotation is vital to escape vicious circle of disease, weather damage...
Extra feeding: Michael Duffy with a group of the ewe lamb replacements that are being fed 0/4kg daily

Early housing and concentrate feeding required to halt slide in lamb thrive