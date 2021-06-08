Farming

Father and son tillage farmers facing €500k Revenue tax bill assessment after losing legal challenge

Seán McCárthaigh

A farmer and his son have lost their legal challenge against an assessment for almost €500,000 by Revenue.

The case concerns how tillage farmers, Martin and Kevin Byrne of Kilberry, Athy, Co Kildare paid tax on EU farm payments they got from the Department of Agriculture.

The Tax Appeals Commission rejected an appeal by the Byrnes that their Single Farm Payments should have been taxable as income by the company they had formed in 2008 to run their family farm.

