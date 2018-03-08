Father and son at war over vintage tractor collection told 'Life is too short'
A feuding father and son, who fell out over their £100,000 collection of vintage tractors, have been urged to make up by a judge, who told them: "Life is just too short."
Thomas Lowther, 88, and his son Thomas Lowther Jr, 51, also known as Royston, ended up in court to resolve a financial disagreement after years of not speaking to one another.
The pair, who had previously been close, had built up an enviable collection of tractors including Massey Fergusons, Fordson Majors and David Browns.
They became the envy of vintage enthusiasts at steam fairs and agricultural rallies all over Britain.
But when a minor argument over the maintenance of a hedge escalated, they ended up at war with one another and began selling off the entire collection.
The pair, from Darlington, Co Durham, ended up in the town's County Court, this week to settle a dispute that arose over the 2013 sale of one of the tractors.
Following the hearing, at which Mr Lowther Jr, was ordered to pay £750 plus £604.28 costs, the judge urged the men to bury the hatchet.
He said: “Life is just too short for this sort of thing, it is terrible. This is a single child family and I hope despite everything, that a line can be drawn under it all as it has got out of hand.