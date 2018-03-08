Father and son at war over vintage tractor collection told 'Life is too short'

“I would like to think the situation is not completely irreparable, I am a born optimist and if it is at all possible for the parties to find some degree of closure from this, I would strongly suggest they do so." Directly addressing the two men he continued: “Try not to let this define you, look at the positives and look at this as a way of moving on.

“Try to find some sort of reconciliation, that is a genuine expression of hope rather than an expectation but life is too short to let this ruin lives.”

Mr Lowther Snr offered his son the opportunity to shake his hand at the conclusion of the hearing, but he declined the offer, saying "never".

Speaking after the case the disappointed father expressed his sorrow at the feud. He said: "We had a marvellous collection of tractors, between 70 and 80 of them, people would come in coach loads to visit them at the six acre property where they were stored and we both took pride in them, Royston and I.

"The fact that we fell out has caused some considerable sadness to me and I don't accept at all that I am the cause of it. Over the past few years he's caused me a great deal of worry and distress. "That we ended up at court isn't something I would have imagined but that's where it all led to."

Mr Lowther said he had fallen in love with tractors as a small boy during the "dig for victory" campaign in the Second World War and had bought his first vintage machine in August 1975. He said: "I bought it for £50 and exhibited at that year's Darlington show, that's where the collection began and it became the great pleasure of my life to build and maintain it. "Royston was also very enthusiastic, he loved the vintage tractors and vehicles. It was something that we agreed on, our love of those vehicles but I'm afraid things went very badly wrong."

The tractors were kept on the younger Mr Lowther's property in the village of Whinney Hill, near Darlington and his father would visit the collection every day. But a minor row with his son's wife, over a hedge at the property, led to them becoming bitterly estranged Mr Lowther said: "He's tried to say I'm confused and that my memory is failing, but I remember everything in clear detail.

"The judge clearly wanted us to put things right between ourselves, his words were kind, but I think things have progressed too far for that now. "He's my only son and that's a sad thing but I can see no other outcome."



Telegraph.co.uk