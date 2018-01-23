Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 23 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farming couple who were refused cattle tags bring case to Brussels

Couple claim unused tags had been 'accidentally burned'

Stock picture
Stock picture
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A farming couple who were not allowed to purchase cattle tags, have brought their case, which dates back to 2001, to the European Parliament.

Seán Kelly MEP is today hosting a Co Clare husband and wife as they present their petition over cattle identity tags at a hearing of the European Parliament’s Petitions Committee in Brussels this afternoon (Tuesday).

Mr Kelly has worked with Mary and Tom Clair from the Lahinch area, Co Clare for many years in order to assist them to have their case heard by the Parliament’s high-level committee.

The case dates back to March 2001, when Mary and Tom Clair applied to a provider of the cattle identity tags for tags. However, the District Veterinary Office of the Department of Agriculture downsized the order, because the applicants had sufficient unused tags from the previous year.

According to Mr and Mrs Clair, these unused tags had been accidentally burned.

“Refusal of the authorities to provide cattle identity tags left some of the petitioner’s animals untagged and unregistered. Due to the absence of tags, they were unable to sell their animals and did not have enough shelter for them on their farms.

"In 2002, after the birth of the second lot of calves, the Clare farmers managed to receive additional tags for their herds.

"However, as 2000, 2001 and 2002 were reference years for calculating eligibility for EU schemes, Mr and Mrs Clair were disadvantaged due to not being able to register all their animals and their payments were subsequently lower than the real numbers on their farms should have allowed,” MEP Kelly said in Brussels today.

Also Read

The petitioners are seeking compensation from the Irish State and are seeking the farm premium rights allegedly withheld from them. 

“I am pleased to have been able to support Mary and Tom Clair in bringing their case to the Petitions Committee. We await today’s hearing and the recommendations that may follow,” Mr Kelly added.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock picture

School pays tribute to teenager who died in tragic farming accident
Tim Cullinan, third from left, before an Oireachtas Ag Committee appearance on inspections earlier this year.

Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role
IFA President Joe Healy pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA calls on all farmers to pay levies after 'challenging' year for farm...
Stock image

Farmer shot family’s pet, then nephew tried to pretend it was worrying...
Stock photo

Mayo farmer drowned trying to free his car from grass verge
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump tells US farmers he's saving them from 'death' tax and 'assault' of...
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Trump to address US farmers amid falling farm profits and immigration issues


Top Stories

Stock image

'Our thoughts and prayers are with them' - First farm death of the year...
(Stock picture)

Farmers amongst worst tax defaulters in the country, Revenue figures...
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Public to be asked for their opinions on future of the Common Agricultural Policy
Calls have been made for a full review of the Department’s inspection process.

Yellow card system sought for farmers
Maintenance is essential

High maintenance - thorough annual service is essential for optimum...
The group intends to hold meetings across the 26 counties amid concerns that suckler farming and the rural communities it supports will cease to exist if declines continue.  

'The dairy lads are going to buy us out…we have to stand up for ourselves' -...
Guest Speaker, school teacher and community activist Edwina Guckian with Mary Rooney and Bridget Murphy (INHFA) at the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association, Forestry Conference. Photo Brian Farrell

Growth of forestry is impacting on people’s mental heath - former Leitrim rose