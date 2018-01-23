Farming couple who were refused cattle tags bring case to Brussels

A farming couple who were not allowed to purchase cattle tags, have brought their case, which dates back to 2001, to the European Parliament.

A farming couple who were not allowed to purchase cattle tags, have brought their case, which dates back to 2001, to the European Parliament.

Seán Kelly MEP is today hosting a Co Clare husband and wife as they present their petition over cattle identity tags at a hearing of the European Parliament’s Petitions Committee in Brussels this afternoon (Tuesday).

Mr Kelly has worked with Mary and Tom Clair from the Lahinch area, Co Clare for many years in order to assist them to have their case heard by the Parliament’s high-level committee. The case dates back to March 2001, when Mary and Tom Clair applied to a provider of the cattle identity tags for tags. However, the District Veterinary Office of the Department of Agriculture downsized the order, because the applicants had sufficient unused tags from the previous year.

According to Mr and Mrs Clair, these unused tags had been accidentally burned. “Refusal of the authorities to provide cattle identity tags left some of the petitioner’s animals untagged and unregistered. Due to the absence of tags, they were unable to sell their animals and did not have enough shelter for them on their farms.