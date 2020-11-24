Farming

Farming couple lose appeal over alleged ‘reckless lending’

A farming couple have lost their appeal over a decision AIB is entitled to judgment against them arising from loans advanced more than ten years ago to acquire development lands in Slovakia.

Thomas and Mary O’Callaghan, of Clonmore, Drumcollogher, Co Limerick, appealed after the High Court ruled last year AIB was entitled to recover some €466,757 against them.

The Court of Appeal (COA)said that sum will now be altered as a result of AIB’s decision to waive any claim for surcharge interest included in the sum claimed. The couple had disputed the surcharge claimed.

