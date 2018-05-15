Farmers welcome court decision as hillwalkers fail to prove public 'right of way' over landowner’s property
The Irish Farmers Association has welcomed the decision by the Court of Appeal to reject a claim that a public right of way existed over a landowner’s property in Co. Wicklow.
Two hillwakers have failed to prove as a matter of law a public right of way exists over about 500 metres of a landowner's lands in an area of "great scenic beauty" in the Glencree valley in Co Wicklow, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
The fact Niall Leonach and Noel Barry of the Enniskerry Walkers Association had not proven the existence of a public right of way across the disputed route is not proof whether a public right of way exists or not, the court stressed.
In those circumstance, the court said it would modify a declaration granted by the High Court against the two in favour of Enniskerry landowner Joseph Walker.
IFA Hill Committee Chairman Flor McCarthy said this is an important decision that protects the rights of landowners and it confirms that access to land can only be given by the landowner, unless a public right of way already exists.
The IFA hill farmer leader said IFA has already raised with the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring the need to extend the number of walk covered by the Walks Scheme.
He said the IFA will be meeting the Minister at the Comhairle na Tuaithe meeting tomorrow (Wed), which involves all the recreational stakeholders and will raise the issues of insurance and the indemnification for land owners who do allow walkers onto their land.
The High Court declaration was to the effect Mr Walker's lands, and 48.5 acres of adjoining unregistered land at Annacrivey, Enniskerry, are not subject to any public rights of way.