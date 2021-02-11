Farming

Farmer's objection to Intel expansion back before High Court

In 2015, Mr Reid won a landmark Supreme Court decision against IDA Ireland over the use of compulsory purchase orders for his 29-hectare Hedsor House farm, which is next to the US chip giant’s current 160-hectare campus in Leixlip.

Tim Healy

The High Court has been asked to amend the grounds of a legal challenge brought against An Bord Pleanala's decision to allow Intel Ireland proceed with a €3.76billion expansion of its Co Kildare plant.

The action has been brought against the board by Thomas Reid who lives a short distance from the Intel Campus at Collinstown, outside Leixlip which employs 4,500 people.

The proposed expansion, if given the go ahead, would be one of the largest construction projects in the History of the state.

