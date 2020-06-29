Farming

Farmers lead successful objections to crematorium over emission concerns

The site of the now demolished former Duhallow Park Hotel at Dromcummer Beg, Kanturk Expand

Sean McCarthaigh

Local farmers were among the objectors to a proposed new crematorium which has been refused planning permission in Cork.

The proposed crematorium, on the site of the former Duhallow Park Hotel, 3km outside Kanturk, was refused planning over environmental and transport concerns.

Almost 50 submissions were received by the council, with most parties objecting on grounds of the unsuitability of the site and concerns about health and safety from emissions on residents and farm animals.