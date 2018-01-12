Farmer's challenge to Eirgrid's 138km north-south electricity interconnector dismissed
A High Court judge has dismissed a second legal challenge to the planned 138 kilometre north-south electricity interconnector.
Mr Justice Max Barrett also refused leave to appeal his rejection of an earlier separate challenge to the project.
Eirgrid's interconnector project comprises a 400kV overhead line circuit linking an existing substation in Woodland, Co Meath, with a planned substation in Turleenan, Co Tyrone.
The project is planned to provide a second high-capacity all-Ireland interconnector alongside the existing 275kV double circuit overhead line between Co Louth and Co Armagh.
Last August, Mr Justice Barrett rejected a challenge to An Bord Pleanála's grant of permission brought by the North East Pylon Pressure Campaign Ltd (NEPPC) and a local resident, Maura Sheehy.
The applicants then sought the necessary certificates to appeal that decision but, on Thursday, Mr Justice Barrett ruled no substantial grounds of appeal had been raised.
He also, in a separate judgment, dismissed the second challenge to the project, brought by Val Martin, a farmer and environmental campaigner.
The judge held Mr Martin, representing himself, was not entitled to be granted leave for judicial review of the Board's December 2016 permission for the project. Even if he was entitled to leave, the court would have rejected his case on all grounds, he added.