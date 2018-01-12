Farmer's challenge to Eirgrid's 138km north-south electricity interconnector dismissed

A High Court judge has dismissed a second legal challenge to the planned 138 kilometre north-south electricity interconnector.

Mr Justice Max Barrett also refused leave to appeal his rejection of an earlier separate challenge to the project.

Eirgrid's interconnector project comprises a 400kV overhead line circuit linking an existing substation in Woodland, Co Meath, with a planned substation in Turleenan, Co Tyrone. The project is planned to provide a second high-capacity all-Ireland interconnector alongside the existing 275kV double circuit overhead line between Co Louth and Co Armagh.

Last August, Mr Justice Barrett rejected a challenge to An Bord Pleanála's grant of permission brought by the North East Pylon Pressure Campaign Ltd (NEPPC) and a local resident, Maura Sheehy. The applicants then sought the necessary certificates to appeal that decision but, on Thursday, Mr Justice Barrett ruled no substantial grounds of appeal had been raised.