Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmer's €1.2m estate can be shared as Man missing since 1974 declared dead


Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Court Reporter

The long-missing nephew of a deceased Enniscorthy farmer was formally declared dead by Judge Alice Doyle at Wexford Circuit Court.

With his official passing, Herbert Latta lost out on inheriting at least €200,000 from the estate of his uncle, Francis.

The case was raised by Herbert's cousin, Charles Latta, who resides in the Ballycarney area.

Most Watched

Privacy