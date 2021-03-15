Farmer’s €1.2m estate can be shared after missing man declared dead – 47 years after he disappeared

The long-missing nephew of a deceased Enniscorthy farmer was formally declared dead by Judge Alice Doyle at Wexford Circuit Court.

With his official passing, Herbert Latta lost out on inheriting at least €200,000 from the estate of his uncle, Francis.

The case was raised by Herbert's cousin, Charles Latta, who resides in the Ballycarney area.

Francis Latta died in 1980 but his estate, which included extensive farmland, was not divided up until after the passing of his wife Connie 38 years later.

Mrs Latta died in 2018, at which point the terms of her husband's will came into play, with two nephews and four nieces in line to a share of at least €1.2 million.

The next of kin set to benefit equally were Charles Latta and his sisters Susan and Margaret, all resident in Ireland, along with their English cousins, Deirdre, Lorna and Herbert.

The problem, as explained to the court by barrister Simon McDonald, was that there was no sign of Herbert.

He had not been in contact with his family in more than 46 years, despite appeals in newspapers for him to come forward.

The absent cousin, who would now be 72 years of age if still alive, was born in County Kilkenny, spending some time in the Castlecomer area.

However, the family moved to London and he had been living there in Islington.

He worked for a while as an office clerk with a timber company.

In 1974, he was on the radar of London police investigating a hold-up at a convenience store, though never charged.

One day in September of that year, he was due to babysit for one of his two sisters. However, he did not turn up and seemed to disappear.

Herbert Latta did not make contact when his uncle died six years later and there was no word from him when his mother died in 1984.

Mr McDonald stated that the missing man was single and childless at the time that he disappeared, was apparently in good health and had no mental health problems.

Counsel made a formal application under the Presumption of Death Act so that the five remaining beneficiaries may each receive their one-fifth share.

“He cannot be located and is presumed dead,” agreed Judge Doyle, summing up the situation and acceding to what she described as an unusual application.

She declared that there was no need to make any further enquiries as to the whereabouts of Herbert Latta. She formally presumed that he died within a year of his vanishing in September of 1974 and she signed orders to this effect.

