Farmer won't face second trial over boy's death

A Cork farmer will not be prosecuted for a second time over the death of a boy who fell from his defective tractor seven years ago, after the Court of Appeal overturned an earlier ruling that the trial could proceed.

Micheál Murphy (14) was killed when he fell out of the passenger door of a tractor being driven by an employee of the appellant, George Ross.

The lock was broken and the door was being kept shut with plastic cable ties when the fatal incident happened on August 23, 2013, at Knocknacullota, Killavullen, Co Cork.

Mr Ross, of Convamore, Ballyhooly, Co Cork, was convicted under the Road Traffic Act and fined €700 by Mallow District Court in October 2014, for allowing the tractor to be driven when it was a danger to the public.

Last year, however, the High Court ruled that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) could proceed with another prosecution against Mr Ross over the 14-year-old's death.

The 68-year-old yesterday successfully challenged the prosecution of him by the HSA in the Court of Appeal.

Mr Ross will now not have to come before Cork Circuit Criminal Court under the Safety Health and Welfare at Work Act on grounds that the tractor was an unsafe place to work. It is an indictable offence, which carries a maximum fine of €3m and a two-year prison sentence.

Mr Ross successfully claimed that he should not be prosecuted a second time for what he said was substantially the same offence. He also argued that there was a delay in bringing a prosecution and that the two offences being tried sequentially over a period of years amounted to an abuse of process.

Ruling judge Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly criticised the seven-year gap between the death and the ultimate decision on whether the prosecution could occur, which she said "does not reflect well on the State".

