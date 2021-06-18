Farming

Farmer with lifetime animal ban had three lambs hidden in car

Co Antrim man with an ‘atrocious record of mistreatment’ avoids jail

Footage of the lambs in Agnew&rsquo;s car was posted on social media by the PSNI at the time. Expand

Footage of the lambs in Agnew&rsquo;s car was posted on social media by the PSNI at the time.

Staff Reporter

A farmer previously hit with a lifetime ban on keeping animals was detected with three lambs in the front of his car, Ballymena Magistrates Court has been told.

Michael Francis Agnew (50), of Ballynease Road, Portglenone, pleaded guilty to breaching the ban after police spotted the animals at Main Street in Portglenone around 10pm on March 29.

In 2014, Agnew was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive a jail term under animal welfare legislation introduced in 2011, and he was then given a lifetime animal ban in 2018.

