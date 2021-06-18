Farmer with lifetime animal ban had three lambs hidden in car

A farmer previously hit with a lifetime ban on keeping animals was detected with three lambs in the front of his car, Ballymena Magistrates Court has been told.

Michael Francis Agnew (50), of Ballynease Road, Portglenone, pleaded guilty to breaching the ban after police spotted the animals at Main Street in Portglenone around 10pm on March 29.

In 2014, Agnew was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive a jail term under animal welfare legislation introduced in 2011, and he was then given a lifetime animal ban in 2018.

A prosecutor told the court police received information that Agnew had attended a livestock mart in the Ballymena area, and when they stopped him driving a vehicle in Portglenone they were aware he was subject to disqualification under the Welfare of Animals Act.

One of the conditions was a ban on transporting animals, but the prosecutor said “police noted three lambs in the footwell and the passenger seat of the vehicle”.

The prosecution lawyer said the ban is a “lifetime disqualification”.

Agnew had 163 previous convictions including 30 for animal welfare offences, a defence barrister said.

The defence lawyer said the defendant had “mental fragility” and receives help from a Community Mental Health Team.

He said police had been made aware of “threats” against the defendant.

The barrister said the current case did not involve “harm” being caused to animals.

He said if a Probation Order was handed down it would give “vulnerable” Agnew a “helping hand to keep him on the straight and narrow and to make sure there isn’t any reoccurrence”.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop told the defendant, who was in court, he had an “atrocious record in relation to the mistreatment of animals”.

He added: “You knew, or certainly ought to have known full well, that you shouldn’t be transporting them”.

The judge said he would keep “something hanging over your head” and handed down a three-month jail term which he suspended for three years.

He told Agnew: “Keep out of trouble for the next three years and you will hear nothing further about this. I have to warn you if you keep or transport any animals again you will receive something more severe”.

Footage of the lambs in Agnew’s car was posted on social media by the PSNI at the time.

In 2014 the BBC had reported that the defendant was found guilty of animal cruelty offences and was given a six month jail sentence and a 10-year ban on keeping livestock. It was the first time someone had been given a jail term under legislation that came into effect here in 2011.

Agnew had been convicted of 16 charges at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Department of Agriculture (DARD) inspectors had found animals living in appalling conditions when they visited his farm in December 2012.

Carcasses of dead pigs and calves were found among live animals, and some livestock were crammed into sheds with no access to food or water. Some had to be put down to prevent further suffering.

A judge in 2014 described Agnew’s treatment of the animals as a “very serious matter”.