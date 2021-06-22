Farming

Farmer with assets of €1.1m ordered to pay estranged wife €1,600/month after appeal 

Tim Healy

A separated farmer whose farm was valued at some €1.1m four years ago must pay his estranged wife €1,600 spousal maintenance a month, to be reduced when she becomes entitled to pension payments, the Court of Appeal (COA) has directed.

A High Court order for €800 spousal monthly maintenance for four years only was “so deficient” in amount and duration as to be incapable of constituting proper provision for the wife in respect of period maintenance into the future, resulting in an unfair outcome for her on the facts of this case, Ms Justice Máire Whelan held.

The man must also pay the wife’s private health insurance payments, she directed.

