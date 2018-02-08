Farmer wins 120 acres in will after he learned boss was his dad

A FARMER is entitled to 120 acres of land belonging to a man who turned out to be his biological father.

But the lengthy battle in the Court of Appeal set aside a previous finding that William Naylor should receive a bequest of €150,000 left to him by the late Michael Hoare, who died in 2007 aged 82.

Mr Naylor sued his sister Jean Maher in proceedings that ran for 21 days before the High Court in 2012. Ms Maher was the executrix of Michael Hoare’s estate, but Mr Naylor was seeking to have a will executed by Mr Hoare set aside. In that will Mr Hoare left Ms Maher – who had cared for him in his later years – the farm at Derrylahan, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, while Mr Naylor was to get €150,000.

That 2006 will replaced one made a year earlier, in which Mr Hoare had left the land to Mr Naylor. Mr Naylor, who is aged in his early 60s, claimed he was promised the farm by Mr Hoare.

Jean Maher, of Towsend Street, Birr, Co Offaly, pictured leaving court on Wednesday after the Court of Appeal decision Photo: Collins Courts