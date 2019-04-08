Farmer who unfairly dismissed farm manager with MS told to pay €31,000

A farmer unfairly dismissed a manager with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after allegedly telling him that most people at his stage of MS would have "fallen off the edge of the table by now”.

At the meeting between the two on August 4, 2018, the farm manager also alleged that the farmer told him that that if he took disability now, “he would have a better quality of life and that if they met across the table in 10 years’ time that hopefully he would have no aids or a wheelchair”.

In the case before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) the WRC has ordered the farmer to pay his former farm manager €31,240 for his unfair dismissal and breaching his terms and conditions.

WRC Adjudication Officer, Marie Flynn said that she was satisfied that the complaint for unfair dismissal is well founded.

She stated that the farmer did not take any meaningful steps to assess if there was a substantial reason why the farm manager could not continue in employment.

The farm manager was diagnosed with MS in 2004 and the man’s employer was made aware immediately of the diagnosis.

MS can cause a wide range of symptoms and each person is affected differently but some of the most common symptoms include fatigue, vision problems, numbness and tingling, mobility problems and muscle spasms.

The farm manager stated that his work has never been affected by his condition and never missed work because of his condition apart from three days around seven years ago.