Farmer who avoided jail in animal neglect case fined for marked oil offence

A west Clare farmer who escaped jail for animal neglect earlier this year has been fined €2,500 concerning a marked oil offence.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan imposed the €2,500 fine on Martin Gerald Foley (66) of Lislanihan, Kilkee concerning the marked oil offence from October 2019.

Joseph Chambers, representing Mr Foley, told the court that his client’s financial circumstances “are not great”.

Mr Chambers said Mr Foley “has certain commitments and he is fulfilling those commitments”.

In March of this year, Mr Foley cleared his land holdings of all horses in compliance with a lifetime prohibition order on having any animals in his care.

Judge Gerald Keys imposed the order on Mr Foley after allowing him to walk free from court by imposing a suspended 18-month prison term.

Judge Keys said he could see no benefit in jailing Mr Foley, a bachelor farmer, as he is no longer a threat to animals and is no threat to society.

Mr Foley had dumped 12 carcasses from a 300-ft-high ‘spectacular’ west Clare cliff-top and left other animals in his control to die in excruciating pain.

He was back before court for the marked oil offence — marked oil is chargeable at a lower rate of excise duty and VAT.

Detected

Revenue and Custom officers detected the marked oil in a 2010-registered Isuzu jeep owned by Mr Foley in a farm yard at Dough West on the Kilrush Rd at Kilkee on October 23, 2019.

Mr Foley contested the case, with Joe Chambers arguing that the two Customs officers were in breach of their powers entering Mr Foley’s farm yard to test the fuel in his jeep.

Mr Chambers said the two “were trespassers on my client’s property”.

“They were not entitled to be there and therefore any action they took on my client’s property was unlawful and wrong”.

However, Judge Durcan found that the Custom officers were legally entitled to enter Mr Foley’s property with the purpose of testing his fuel.

State Solicitor for Clare, Aisling Casey told Judge Durcan that Mr Foley had no previous convictions for similar offences.

