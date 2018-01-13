A judge said it was “extraordinary” that a Waterford farmer and dog breeder left his three greyhounds in such an emaciated state that one had to be put down and two re-homed while other breeds were left in “such good condition”.

A judge said it was “extraordinary” that a Waterford farmer and dog breeder left his three greyhounds in such an emaciated state that one had to be put down and two re-homed while other breeds were left in “such good condition”.

Farmer who abused greyhounds allowed to keep herd of cows

David Kirwan (48), of Currabaha East near Kilmacthomas in Co Waterford, appeared at the Circuit Criminal Court yesterday charged under Section 12 (a) of the Animal Welfare Act.

Despite having the dogs confiscated by the ISPCA, with one being destroyed, Kirwin received the Probation Act at Waterford Circuit Court yesterday as he paid out €2,350 to the Waterford branch of the ISPCA. He has also been left in charge of his suckler herd of cows after undergoing a one-year education programme with a veterinary surgeon.

ISPCA inspector Alice Lacey responded to a public referral on March 5th 2015 to attend Bachelor Kirwan’s home, which he shares with his father and sister. The court heard that greyhound breeder Kirwan had two greyhounds living outside in separate pens, along with one indoors.