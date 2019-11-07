Farmer warned of sentence if caught driving
A farmer who was directed to give away or sell his tractor has been told if he is detected driving by gardaíagainhe will be sent to prison.
Damien Sweeney of Carrownedin, Enniscrone appeared in court previously for driving without insurance on October 1st, 2018 at Caltragh Culleens.
Sweeney had been given two weeks to give the tractor away, and at last week’s court sitting solicitor Mr Peter Loftustold Sligo District Court that his client had given the tractor away to his son who lives a ‘considerable distance away’ in Ballycastle, Co Mayo.
The solicitor said he could not sell the tractor as it was not in his name.
Judge Kevin Kilrane put the matter back to January 30th next and said gardaí would be able to tell if the tractor was around or not.
The judge told Sweeney if he is found guilty of further driving offences consecutive sentences would follow
