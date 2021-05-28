Farmer warned he could be jailed for contempt over alleged breach of trespass orders

A farmer has been warned by a High Court judge that he faces being sent to prison over alleged breach of an injunction requiring him to stay off disputed lands.

Last December Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds made an order restraining James Carey, Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co Meath, from trespassing on lands holding owned by housing development company Alcove Ireland Eight Ltd.

Mr Carey denies any wrong doing and claims the property in question belongs to him and has been farmed by his family since the 1950's.

The parties returned before Mr Justice Mark Sanfey who was told by Eoghan Cole Bl for Alcove that Mr Carey had breached the terms of the injunction, and his client was seeking an order for his attachment and committal to prison for contempt

It was claimed before the court last year that Mr Carey was attempting to use the lands as a runway or landing strip for light aircraft.

Counsel said that in addition to that Mr Carey had trespassed on other nearby lands own by companies related to his client.

They were seeking an additional injunction, including one preventing Mr Carey from trespassing on those other properties.

Counsel said that there had been several breaches of Ms Justice Reynold's orders which meant his client's agents could not attend at the lands due to their concerns for their well-being.

Mr Carey had left livestock, including chickens and geese on the land, attempted to lease the lands to another party, placed mobile home on, and had erected a gate on the lands, the court heard.

The most serious of which occurred on May 12 last when it is alleged that Mr Carey had threatened and then driven a jeep at one of his client's representative after the two men encountered each other on the property.

Mr Cole said his client's agent had to jump out of the way after Mr Carey drove at him. Mr Carey also threatened the other man and put him in fear that he would be assaulted, counsel said.

Counsel said that while it is disputed by Mr Carey, his clients are the legal owners of all of the lands in question. His clients also rejected accusations made by Mr Carey in the context of the proceedings.

Representing himself Mr Carey denied any wrongdoing, and claimed that he was the victim of the plaintiff's wrongdoing, and that his mental health had suffered.

He claimed that agents of the plaintiffs had assaulted him, left him in fear, and had "called me a queer".

He said while the plaintiff's barrister was "expensive and may look good, and sound good" Mr Cole's clients had told lies, committed serious fraud, and had succeeded in "demonising an innocent farmer."

He said that the lands are his and have been farmed by him and his family since the 1950's.

He said "my granny did not come down from Mayo" to work her fingers to the bone just to allow these lands be taken by a corporation like the plaintiffs, adding he has documents to prove he owns the lands.

However, he claimed that obtaining documents from the land registry to prove his claims is difficult due to the covid19 pandemic.

Stating that his family included members of the judiciary, who he said could support his claims, Mr Carey warned Mr Justice Sanfey, that if allowed the plaintiffs could "come for your farm, or your house next."

He also said that being sent to prison might be a good thing as it would raise public awareness about his situation.

Mr Justice Sanfey said that based on the evidence before the court he was satisfied to make an order requiring Mr Carey to come before the court to answer the allegations of contempt.

Court orders, the judge said, must be obeys and any refusal to do so was a serious matter which could result in Mr Casey being committed to prison.

Mr Carey need to set out his side of the dispute in writing and put it before the court, the judge said.

The judge said he was further satisfied to make an injunction preventing Mr Carey from attending at or trespassing on the additional lands. That order is to remain in place until the proceedings return before the court.

The only evidence before the court at this stage, the judge said, was that the plaintiffs are the owners of the lands in question, and that the court's orders have been breached.

The issue of who owns the lands was something that the courts will have to decide at a full hearing of the dispute the judge said.

The judge urged Mr Carey to obtain legal advice, but he said he couldn't get a lawyer to represent him.

The matter will return before the courts next week.