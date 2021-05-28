Farming

Farmer warned he could be jailed for contempt over alleged breach of trespass orders

It was claimed before the court last year that Mr Carey was attempting to use the lands as a runway or landing strip for light aircraft. Expand

Aodhan O'Faolain

A farmer has been warned by a High Court judge that he faces being sent to prison over alleged breach of an injunction requiring him to stay off disputed lands.

Last December Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds made an order restraining James Carey, Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co Meath, from trespassing on lands holding owned by housing development company Alcove Ireland Eight Ltd.

Mr Carey denies any wrong doing and claims the property in question belongs to him and has been farmed by his family since the 1950's.

