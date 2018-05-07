Farmer tracks down cycling Dutch thief using local social networks after his coat is stolen in pub

Two Dutch tourists, who were cycling through Cork, got more than they bargained for when one of them stole a farmer's coat in a pub.

Jolle Sietsma, a 44-year-old with an address at Filurskiweq, Bergen, in the Netherlands, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to stealing a coat from a West Cork farmer in a Clonakilty bar, the Examiner reports.

However, it's the tale behind the seemingly innocuous incident that makes it an intriguing tale. Noel Baker in the Examiner found out that while the court heard that after taking the coat from O’Donovan’s Hotel in Clonakilty, CCTV footage was downloaded by staff showing the incident and Mr Sietsma.

The Dutchman had been cycling around West Cork with a friend and had got soaked wet and spotted an opportunity to get himself a new, dry coat in the bar. However, the local farmer, who had been in the pub with his invalid wife, was determined to find the culprits.