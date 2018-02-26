Farmer traces stolen trailer back through online ad
A farmer told Ardee District Court last week that he managed to trace his stolen trailer though an online classified ad.
The Dundalk Democrat reports that Ardee District Court heard that the Northern Ireland farmer's Ifor Williams trailer was stolen from his farm on October 24, 2016.
The farmer reported it stolen to the police in Newry after it had gone missing from his yard and that he spotted an ad on the popular classified website DoneDeal for a similar trailer in December 2016.
The paper reports that he arranged to view the trailer, which he identified as his and which has a value of €1,600-1,700. The investigating Garda recalled that the injured party called to Monaghan Garda Station about the advertisement, the Democrat reports and the witness obtained a warrant on December 5 that year and searched a property in Monaghan.
A man was interviewed who said he bought the trailer from the defendant.
However, Daryl Gilsenan (28) with an address at Drynam Green, Kinsealy, Swords was being harged and convicted of handling the stolen trailer at the Glebe, Ardee and was sentenced to five months in jail at Ardee District Court last week.
According to Gilsenan he bought the trailer for €100 cash and also exchanged batteries worth €270 for it, making a total of €370, from a "travelling fellah" the paper reports.
The defendant, a father of two, in evidence said he was a fitter and driver, who repaired machinery. He worked part-time and said he purchased the trailer off a “travelling fellah” who had a fairly new transit and that he hadn’t reason to be suspicious.