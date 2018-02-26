Farmer traces stolen trailer back through online ad

The Dundalk Democrat reports that Ardee District Court heard that the Northern Ireland farmer's Ifor Williams trailer was stolen from his farm on October 24, 2016.

The farmer reported it stolen to the police in Newry after it had gone missing from his yard and that he spotted an ad on the popular classified website DoneDeal for a similar trailer in December 2016.

The paper reports that he arranged to view the trailer, which he identified as his and which has a value of €1,600-1,700. The investigating Garda recalled that the injured party called to Monaghan Garda Station about the advertisement, the Democrat reports and the witness obtained a warrant on December 5 that year and searched a property in Monaghan.