Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer told to pay over €30,000 in unpaid rent for leased land

A sheep farmer has been ordered to pay more than €30,000 in unpaid rent relating to ‘prime lands’ he has leased in west Limerick.

Mark Sadlier has been told if the monies owed are not paid by the beginning of next month, he must vacate the lands which are located at Lisnamuc, Croagh.

Edalin Cusack has initiated circuit court  proceedings against Mr Sadlier who  has not paid any rent to her since last September.

Judge Gerald Keys was told the plaintiff – a widowed mother-of-five – was seeking an injunction requiring the defendant to vacate the lands  and to restore them to their original state.

Sheila Finn BL said it was her client’s contention that more than €30,000 is owed in unpaid rent and that further monies are owed arising from the payment of monies to Mr Sadlier under the Single Farm Payment scheme.

While accepting that some monies are owed, Mr Sadlier disputed the figures which were put forward by Ms Finn.

He also submitted the plaintiff was not entitled to the entirety of the Single Farm Payment.

He agreed that Ms Cusack is entitled to receive any monies paid under the basic payment scheme (BPS) but insisted that he is entitled to retain any greening payments.

Also Read

“She is an armchair recipient (of BPS payments,) the greening is my section,” he said.

Judge Keys was told that under the lease agreement, Mr Sadlier is required to pay €12,000 in rent to Mrs Cusack each April and September. 

Mr Sadlier said he fully intends paying the monies owed but that he is not in a position to do so at present.

He said his latest “crop of lambs” are currently being reared by their mothers and that they won’t be ready until August.

He added that he only produces one crop of lamps a year.

Granting the interim injunction, Judge Keys told Mr Sadlier he cannot hold onto prime lands and “pay when it suits you”.

However, he agreed to place a stay on the order for five weeks to allow for the payment of €31,374 to Mrs Cusack.

He also ordered that the substantive case be taken from the callover list and that it be listed for hearing in July.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Farm organisations hit out at Glanbia and Lakeland's May milk prices
Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Government announces €400,000 in funding for Agricultural...
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia to pay members 29c/L base price for May milk
Inland Fisheries Officers assess the death toll.

Appeal to farmers over water pollution after major fish kill
Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath

Lakeland holds milk price, amid calls from farm organisations to...

Watch: Cattle swim across Lough Erne - incredible footage of annual quest for...
Key advice on how to keep leafy grass in front of your cows

How to keep leafy grass in front of your herd every day