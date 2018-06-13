A sheep farmer has been ordered to pay more than €30,000 in unpaid rent relating to ‘prime lands’ he has leased in west Limerick.

Farmer told to pay over €30,000 in unpaid rent for leased land

Mark Sadlier has been told if the monies owed are not paid by the beginning of next month, he must vacate the lands which are located at Lisnamuc, Croagh.

Edalin Cusack has initiated circuit court proceedings against Mr Sadlier who has not paid any rent to her since last September. Judge Gerald Keys was told the plaintiff – a widowed mother-of-five – was seeking an injunction requiring the defendant to vacate the lands and to restore them to their original state.

Sheila Finn BL said it was her client’s contention that more than €30,000 is owed in unpaid rent and that further monies are owed arising from the payment of monies to Mr Sadlier under the Single Farm Payment scheme. While accepting that some monies are owed, Mr Sadlier disputed the figures which were put forward by Ms Finn.