Farmer told time is ‘running out’ to clear land of 52 horses

A judge has told a west Clare farmer that “time runs out” for him in his efforts to clear his lands of his remaining 52 horses next February.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerard Keys sounded the warning to Martin Gerald Foley (66) after hearing from a veterinary inspector that there has been minimal co-operation by Mr Foley in clearing the lands of the remaining horses. Last October, Mr Foley was told by the court to clear the lands of 80 horses and Dept of Agriculture inspector, Dr Aileen Tighe stated that she counted 76 horses on the six separate land holdings in her inspection last week - a reduction of four. Dr Tighe was providing an update to court concerning the June court order that Mr Foley dispose of his 116 horses from his six different land-holdings around Kilkee in west Clare.

In the case, bachelor farmer, Mr Foley of Lislanihan, Kilkee has pleaded guilty to 20 sample animal neglect charges out of a total of 193 charges first brought against him.

Supt Veterinary Inspector for the Clare-Limerick area for the Dept of Agriculture, Dr Lorna Meaney told the court last June: “The overall scale and severity of this is unprecedented.”

Mr Foley has also pleaded to dumping 12 animal carcasses over Cliffs at Baltard, Doonbeg in west Clare in April 2014.

Mr Foley’s sentencing hearing in June heard that horses unable to stand up were left to die in excruciating pain on lands under the control of Mr Foley three years ago.

Dr Tighe told the court that the feed for the horses is of varying quality.

She stated that for some areas it is very poor with 70% rush content.

She stated that the supply of feed isn’t there for the Winter.

With the reduction of only four horses, Dr Tighe stated: “We have in the past seized horses and that looks like the way it is gong to go. We will try to re-home some of them, but some may have to be destroyed.”

Dr Tighe stated: “We have reached the last resort.”

However, counsel for Mr Foley, Patrick Whyms BL stated that in the last few days and since Dr Tighe’s visit, Mr Foley has disposed of a number of horses with the number of horses on the lands now at 52.

Dr Tighe stated: “If that is the case, great.”

Mr Whyms stated that the numbers have been reduced from 116 to 52 and stated “that is not minimal co-operation".

Mr Whyms stated that the case has received a lot of publicity "and that the market of people who want to deal with Mr Foley is much less than they would with an ordinary person.”

Mr Whyms said that all cattle have already been removed from the lands.

He stated: “This is an endgame for Mr Foley and he knows that he is gong to have no horses after this.”

Mr Whyms stated that February is the absolute deadline for Mr Foley. He stated: “If Mr Foley can get down to a small number and the department can take the remaining number without killing them.”

Judge Keys adjourned the case to February and remanded Mr Foley on continuing bail.

