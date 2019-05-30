Farmer tells money laundering trial "easier get through to Donald Trump” than man supposed to be managing loan

A dairy farmer has told the trial of a former psychic charged with money laundering that it “would be easier to get through to Donald Trump” than to contact the man he thought was managing his loan.

Simon Gold (54) with an address of Augharan, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 22 charges including money laundering, theft, deception and control of false instruments on dates between January 1, 2010 and October 22, 2012.

The trial has heard that Mr Gold accepted he had used the names Simon Gold, Simon Gould, Simon Magnier and Niall O'Donoghue. The trial has also heard Mr Gold acknowledged he is responsible for an Ulster Bank account in the name of Anglo Irish Global Ltd.

On the ninth day of evidence before the jury, Eamonn O'Toole told Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, that he was a dairy farmer in Co Tipperary and that he was seeking a loan in 2011 to prepare for the abolition of milk quotas.

Mr O'Toole said his friend Jody Ryan gave him the phone number of Simon Magnier and told him Mr Magnier was willing to invest in projects. He said Mr Magnier sounded a little bit posh and “it wasn't your flat Tipperary accent”.

He said that he wanted a loan of €250,000, but Mr Magnier said he did not do loans of that size and offered a loan of €1 million instead. He said he thought that Anglo Irish Global Ltd was a bank lending to farmers and that Mr Magnier was the principal banker.

Mr O'Toole said he was required to transfer £10,000 to Anglo Irish Global Ltd and he did so. He said he understood that a man named Niall O'Donoghue was the person who would manage his loan.

He said he never spoke to Mr O'Donoghue and that it “would be easier to get through to Donald Trump”. He said when he tried to contact him or Mr Magnier after transferring the money a receptionist would tell him that she would transfer his call and then the line would go dead.