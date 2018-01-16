Farmer shot family’s pet, then nephew tried to pretend it was worrying sheep
An uncle and his nephew admitted dumping the carcass of a dead dog in a field in Draperstown Co. Derry to make it look as if the dog had been legally shot for sheep- worrying.
Brian McEldowney (56) from Five Mile Straight in Draperstown pleaded guilty to shooting Buster, a four year-old border collie cross beagle.
He also admitted entering as a trespasser the byre in which he shot the dog and possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
His 37-year-old nephew Gerald McEldowney, a hill farmer from Cloane Road in Draperstown, admitted removing the destroyed dog to impede the apprehension of his uncle Brian.
Both men are to be sentenced at the Crown Court in Derry on Thursday.
A Public Prosecution Service barrister told Judge Philip Babington yesterday that the dog belonged to neighbours of Gerald McEldowney.
Its owners, the McGuigan family, described Buster as "a great family pet, and a lovely dog".
The defendants believed the dog had been responsible for a number of sheep worrying incidents on Gerald McEldowney's farm.