Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 16 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer shot family’s pet, then nephew tried to pretend it was worrying sheep

Stock image
Stock image

George Jackson

An uncle and his nephew admitted dumping the carcass of a dead dog in a field in Draperstown Co. Derry to make it look as if the dog had been legally shot for sheep- worrying.

Brian McEldowney (56) from Five Mile Straight in Draperstown pleaded guilty to shooting Buster, a four year-old border collie cross beagle.

He also admitted entering as a trespasser the byre in which he shot the dog and possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

His 37-year-old nephew Gerald McEldowney, a hill farmer from Cloane Road in Draperstown, admitted removing the destroyed dog to impede the apprehension of his uncle Brian.

Both men are to be sentenced at the Crown Court in Derry on Thursday.

A Public Prosecution Service barrister told Judge Philip Babington yesterday that the dog belonged to neighbours of Gerald McEldowney.

Its owners, the McGuigan family, described Buster as "a great family pet, and a lovely dog".

The defendants believed the dog had been responsible for a number of sheep worrying incidents on Gerald McEldowney's farm.

Also Read

On the evening of March 31, 2016, the dog got loose from its owner's farmyard and ran into Gerald McEldowney's adjoining field.

It returned 10 minutes later followed by an angry Brian McEldowney who drove into the farmyard on a quad shouting "where is the dog?" before he hit it on the head with a stick.

The dog's owner, Attracta McGuigan, put Buster into a byre before going to collect her son from work.

She left her two daughters, one of them aged 15, in the house.

Shortly after Mrs McGuigan had left, the 15 year-old daughter saw the two defendants and a third man in the farmyard outside her home.

"The defendant Brian McEldowney was seen by her carrying a shotgun," the prosecutor told the court.

"He opened the byre door and he went in and the daughter heard two bangs. She came running out of the house and saw the third man hosing blood away from the byre.

"She saw Gerald McEldowney tying a blue rope around the dog's legs and then pulling the dog by its legs. The dog was then lifted by him over a gate and put into a field as if to make the shooting of the dog legal for sheep-worrying."

Three days later the dog's carcass was thrown into a second field by Brian McEldowney, again to make it look as if it had been legally shot for sheep worrying.

The carcass was recovered by the police following a complaint from the McGuigan family and a post mortem examination stated it had died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Defence barristers told Judge Babington the uncle and nephew both apologised to the McGuigan family for their actions.

They said the defendants believed the dog was responsible for sheep worrying on Gerald McEldowney's hill farm, thereby putting him under financial pressure.

The barristers said the defendants and the McGuigan family lived cheek by jowl in the countryside and the McEldowney's were mindful of the immediate and long-term trauma they had caused to the McGuigans.

Judge Babington released the defendants on continuing bail and said he would sentence them on Thursday.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Tim Cullinan, third from left, before an Oireachtas Ag Committee appearance on inspections earlier this year.

Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role
IFA President Joe Healy pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA calls on all farmers to pay levies after 'challenging' year for farm...
Stock photo

Mayo farmer drowned trying to free his car from grass verge
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump tells US farmers he's saving them from 'death' tax and 'assault' of...
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Trump to address US farmers amid falling farm profits and immigration issues
(stock photo)

Burglars fled rural farmhouse after discovering elderly farmer asleep

Concern some farmers 'cashing in' on fodder crisis with exorbitant prices


Top Stories

Ready for a fight: Leo Varadkar

No one gets up earlier than the Irish farmer - Taoiseach says 'thanks' for...

Warning: Graphic images of sheep killed in dog attack
Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Arthur Carron

Calls for clear timeline on the roll-out of the farmer low-cost loans

Fonterra's NZ milk collection in December hit by dry weather
Company directors can retire and draw on their pension benefits from age 60 onwards

How to maximise the value of farm company earnings
Pearse Lyons.

Revealed: The richest agri-business people in Ireland
Snow scenes at Stepaside Dublin this evening Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Live

Met Éireann issues FOUR weather warnings as Storm Fionn makes its...