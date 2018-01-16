Farmer shot family’s pet, then nephew tried to pretend it was worrying sheep

Brian McEldowney (56) from Five Mile Straight in Draperstown pleaded guilty to shooting Buster, a four year-old border collie cross beagle.

He also admitted entering as a trespasser the byre in which he shot the dog and possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

His 37-year-old nephew Gerald McEldowney, a hill farmer from Cloane Road in Draperstown, admitted removing the destroyed dog to impede the apprehension of his uncle Brian.