Farmer shot family’s pet dog after finding it on his land

Defendant feared for his livelihood

GUILTY PLEA: Alan Sloane accepted shooting the dog without lawful excuse Expand

John Toner

Alan Sloane (56), from Rathfriland Co Down, was handed a conditional discharge at Newry Magistrates Court after being convicted of shooting a pet dog without lawful excuse and of possession of excess ammunition.

He lost livestock when hounds from a stag hunt ran amok on his land in 2016, terrifying in-lamb ewes.

