Farmer shot family’s pet dog after finding it on his land

Alan Sloane (56), from Rathfriland Co Down, was handed a conditional discharge at Newry Magistrates Court after being convicted of shooting a pet dog without lawful excuse and of possession of excess ammunition.

He lost livestock when hounds from a stag hunt ran amok on his land in 2016, terrifying in-lamb ewes.

When contacted by Sunday Life about the incident, Sloane, who has shot and killed dogs on his land in the past in a bid to protect his livestock, declined to comment.

The PSNI welcomed his conviction on April 29, with Inspector Kieran Quinn thanking the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for its work on the case.

“This was a particularly distressing incident for the family of the much-loved pet and the wider community,” he said.

“Bo helped the family through a very difficult time in their lives and was a beautiful animal.

“I was pleased with the guilty plea by Sloane and wish to thank the PPS and prosecution barrister for achieving this outcome.

“While police would always urge dog owners to ensure their animals are under control, we would also urge landowners to seek other methods of resolving the matter, should a dog get on their land. Shooting should always be the last resort.”

In 2016, Sloane and his wife Esther were left distraught when their flock of sheep suffered mass miscarriages after being chased by foxhounds on a stag hunt.

The sheep were due to lamb but suffered multiple stillbirths after a group of uncontrolled dogs invaded the farm.

At least six lambs were born dead after the ewes were frightened by up to 16 hounds.

Sloane and his wife said at the time that they faced big losses as a result.

His wife called on farmers throughout the area to come together and ban hunting from their land after hunt members refused to identify themselves during the incident.

It was reported at the time of the incident that Sloane shot three hounds dead and injured up to 10 as he battled to save his flock of sheep.

The couple said huntsmen tried to remove the dogs so their microchips could not be scanned but the dog warden arrived before they were able to do so.

At the time, Sloane had only recently restocked his farm after recovering from chemotherapy. The couple were left facing financial pressure after the livestock losses on February 2, 2016.

Speaking then, his wife said: “The hunt think they can literally ride over us. It is time for all the farmers to come together and ban all hunting on all their land. Without land to hunt on, there would be no hunt.

“It was a stag hunt, so the hounds were large. The pack split and came in to our land. They began to hunt our in-lamb ewes and, sadly, lethal force had to be used. (Then) our ewes started to abort their lambs. Are farmers not under enough pressure?

“One of the arrogant hunt members tried to talk down to my husband by pointing out that we had no ‘No Hunting’ signs up.

“My husband’s reply to him was the dogs were unsupervised and that he had never met a dog that could read.

“An attempt was made to remove the hounds from our property before they could be identified but, thankfully, the Newry dog warden was already here and had their ID chips read.”

Another farmer posted on social media at the time that the hunt had threatened to burn his vehicle after he stopped it trespassing on his land.