Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 10 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer sentenced for breaking cattle tagging laws and providing false information to Department

Stock picture
Stock picture
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Northern Ireland farmer Darren McLaren, Drumnakilly Road, Carrickmore, Omagh was convicted at Omagh Magistrates’ Court today for cattle identification and movement charges.

Mr McLaren was convicted of one charge of using an ear tag to identify an animal which at any time had already been used for identifying another animal.

He was also convicted of one charge of knowingly or recklessly provided information which he knew or believed to be false in a notification sent by him under the Cattle Identification (Notification of Births, Deaths and Movements) Regulations.

McLaren was further convicted of one charge of failing to notify the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs of the movement of two bovine animals off his

Darren McLaren pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months imprisonment suspended for two years. He was also fined £450 plus £15 offenders levy.

This case arose from a number of discrepancies found at a Cattle Identification Inspection carried out by DAERA’s Veterinary Service Welfare and Enforcement Branch.

The Department in Northern Ireland said breaches of the Cattle Identification Regulations weaken and undermine the cattle traceability system in Northern Ireland, including the integrity of the Department's Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS).

It said the current interest in food safety by both Government and consumer groups means it is essential that the Department of Agriculture is clearly seen to be implementing all legislation pertaining to the traceability of livestock.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
Stock picture

Department needs to finance EID cattle tagging costs - ICMSA
Thomas Gunning and Donie Shine of the Irish Family Farm Rights Group

New farm group hoping to 'strike a chord' with disillusioned small...
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...


Top Stories

Lisselan House comes with 315ac, 205ac of which is in tillage and grazing ground

In Pictures: Blackpudding millionaire snaps up Cork mansion on...
A man looks at a tractor which has fallen into a river after a road collapsed in Iskaheen, County Donegal, after heavy rain left a trail of destruction

Almost 300 Inishowen farmers paid €570k to fix flood damage
Good to have granda to lean on. Niamh Bohan and her granda Desmond Bohan, Ballinamuck, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Mohill Mart: The latest pictures and prices of cattle
Situated just to the rear of Rockwell College land is described as

'Superb' Tipp grassland in the heart of the Golden Vale guided at €9,500/ac
Stock Image: PA

Department confirms replacement live export ferry for Irish cattle
The Case IH Optum 250

Case IH expands its low weight, high horsepower tractor line up

Scientists fear resurgence of devastating wheat disease in Europe