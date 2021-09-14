Farmer says he feared cousin with hatchet

TWO cousins involved in a right-of-way dispute gave differing accounts of an encounter in Duagh in which one accused the other of placing him in fear by partially pulling out a hatchet from his coat.

Maurice O’Donoghue, of Garryantanavalla, Listowel, contested a charge of trespassing without reasonable excuse on the ‘curtilage’ of a building, namely Knockalougha, Duagh, in such a manner as was likely to have caused fear in his relative Patrick O’Donoghue on March 8, 2019.

Patrick O’Donoghue said that in the course of a tense encounter outside a house he had then newly built, Maurice O’Donoghue had silently pulled a hatchet partially out of his jacket before walking away, leaving him in fear.

Maurice O’Donoghue insisted that he had never done such a thing but that his relative could have seen a hatchet he had been carrying on the day, for clearing briars on his land close by.

A civil case is already in train over a right-of-way dispute between the two parties.

Patrick O’Donoghue told Listowel District Court he had noticed something out of place on his farm.

“I could see the fence and saw that the wire in the gap was down, so I knew Maurice O’Donoghue was around,” he told Judge Joanne Carroll.

He said he kept an eye out for his cousin as he went about his business. “Why would you look for him?” the judge asked.

“Because I knew he was around. He’d be hiding in ditches and things.”

As he was walking away from a boundary gate, Patrick O’Donoghue saw Maurice O’Donoghue coming up behind him, “so I walked all the way up to my new house”.

He went in for two to three minutes, before exiting.

“When I was walking to the car, I saw Maurice O’Donoghue in front of me, walking up the side of my garage... he took another five or six steps. I was still walking, then he stopped and turned in towards me to face me.

“He had his phone in his right hand, up to his ear, he wasn’t talking... he stopped facing me and opened the zip on his jacket down three-quarter ways. He pulled back the jacket with his left hand and you could see a hatchet inside the pocket.

“He pulled back the jacket, reached in his hand, his left hand, grabbed the hatchet and lifted it up, he had it up for about 10 seconds.”

Maurice O’Donoghue left moments later, still holding the phone to his ear, as his cousin sat into his car: “I stayed in the car for a couple of seconds. I couldn’t believe what I had seen.”

Maurice O’Donoghue said he couldn’t recall the alleged incident, but that he did routinely use an axe to clear vegetation when required.

He said the only time that the hatchet could have been visible on this particular day was while climbing a gate.

“The gate is there to keep me out, but he’s after making a little gap to the side. I won’t use that because I will be going off the right-of way... when I climb the gate to get back on my field, that’s how he would have seen the axe,” he told the Court.

Judge Carroll put the case back until this Thursday.