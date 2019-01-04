Farmer prosecuted for tying a rope across a road while moving cattle

A Motorcyclist was knocked off his bike by a rope which was tied across a minor road by a farmer while he was herding cattle, a sitting of Castlebar District Court heard.

Peter Kelly (61) of Polraddy, Hollymount appeared before the court where he was charged with endangering traffic, after he tied a rope across the road near his farm at Polraddy, Hollymount on June 20, 2018.

The court heard that Mr Kelly was bringing his cattle from a field to a milking parlour, located 80 metres away, and tied the rope across the road to ensure his cattle did not turn left at the gate.

However, a neighbour driving a motorbike rode straight into the rope and knocked him from it, resulting in neck and arm injuries.

Inspector Mandy Gaynor described the case as ‘very unusual’ and the DPP had directed summary disposal. The victim, she said, was expected to make a full recovery.

Mr Evan O’Dwyer, solicitor for Mr Kelly said his client ‘accepted what happened happened’ but asked Judge Fiona Lydon not to record a criminal conviction.

Small farmer

He described Mr Kelly as a small farmer and explained his practice was to tie the rope across the road to ensure his cattle did not stray up the road when coming out the gate. He said he farmed on his own and there was nobody to help him with the cattle, and this was the only way to ensure the cattle went in the right direction.