Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer pleads guilty to dumping 12 animal carcasses off 300ft high cliffs

Ennis court house
Ennis court house

Gordan Deegan

A 65-year old farmer today pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with the dumping of 12 decomposing animal carcasses from a 300 ft high cliff four years ago in west Clare.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Martin Gerald Foley pleaded guilty to disposing of waste in a manner that is likely to cause environmental pollution on dates unknown between April 20th 2013 and March 13th 2014 contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Waste Management Act.

The 12 carcasses were made up of eight horse carcasses and four cattle carcasses.

At a previous court date, counsel for Mr Foley, Pat Whyms BL said that his client would be contesting the charge and that the trial would take over one week.

A jury was ready to be impaneled in the case yesterday, however, Mr Foley of Lislanihan, Kilkee said ‘Guilty judge’ when arraigned on the single charge in court.

Yesterday’s guilty plea followed a lengthy Garda investigation into the  discovery of the rotting animal remains at the base of the cliffs at Baltard, Doonbeg in April 2014.

This resulted in Gardai serving a two volume Book of Evidence on Mr Foley in September 2015.

In April 2014, Clare’s ISPCA warden, Frankie Coote carried out the examination of the decomposing carcasses at the base of the Cliffs

Also Read

The Garda investigation in the case included DNA tests that were carried out on the dead animals to determine who they belonged to and the work of an oceanographer to determine if the carcasses were washed ashore or not.

The carcasses had to be cremated at the scene as it was not possible to remove them.

In response to the discovery of the carcasses, four separate agencies launched investigations that included the Gardai, the ISPCA, the Department of Agriculture and Clare Co Council.

The bloated animals were located close together at the bottom of the isolated cliffs.

The decomposing remains were brought to the attention of the Gardai by a walker who discovered the carcasses while walking on the rocky shore. The walker reported the discovery to Kilrush gardaí, who attended soon after.

In the case, Mr Foley is represented by his brother, Galway based solicitor, Oliver Foley and Mr Whyms.

In 2016 in court, Mr Whyms made a successful application for legal aid for his client.

Mr Whyms said: “Mr Foley doesn’t have any regular income as such."

He added: “He does have a small holding on which he he keeps a few horses for himself and there are also some cattle that he is minding for a man who owns the cattle."

Mr Whyms said: “His only income in the last year came from the sale of a few horses and if you have average that over the week, it comes at €200 a week."

Mr Whyms also stated: “He is not on social welfare and doesn’t have a job. This waste legislation that is in the case is very technical and there is no way that a lay person could conduct a defence on his own and he doesn’t have any money.”

In court yesterday, Mr Whyms said that there would have been a lot of technical evidence in the trial and in response to his application, Judge Keys extended the legal aid cert for Mr Foley to cover the costs of an engineer’s report that had been carried out.

Judge Gerald Keys remanded Mr Foley on bail to April 23rd for sentence.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
Stock picture

Department needs to finance EID cattle tagging costs - ICMSA
Thomas Gunning and Donie Shine of the Irish Family Farm Rights Group

New farm group hoping to 'strike a chord' with disillusioned small...
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...


Top Stories

Stock picture

Weather warning issued as Ireland braced for strong winds

Watch: Inside the New Holland tractor factory

Second-hand tractor imports outstrip new tractors sales for first time in 3 years
Recent research has shown that Irish dairy farmers can have high and variable levels of organic dust and endotoxin exposures.

Is dust the reason dairy farmers are more likely to have respiratory...
It follows the recent agreement in the Budget to increase the allocation for the ANC scheme

Minister decides what farmers will get biggest slice of €25m disadvantaged...
Soil testing and applying lime now is the best approach to dealing with low pH

Fertiliser plans need firm commitment from farmers for long lasting results

Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group set January milk price