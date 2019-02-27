Farmer owner of Roscommon eviction house to bring case against KBC Bank

A farmer wants to sue several parties, including KBC Bank, over an attempt to evict him and two siblings from their Co Roscommon home last December.

In proceedings recently lodged in the High Court, David McGann, from Falsk, near Strokestown, is seeking various orders and declarations including an order preventing any party from taking possession of or interfering with the Co Roscommon property.

The eviction, gained national media attention, particularly after private security guards were forced from the property by a group of masked men.

The incident, which resulted in an alleged attack on the security personnel who left the property, vehicles being burnt and the death of a dog, is the subject of an ongoing garda investigation.

The eviction was conducted on foot of possession orders alleged obtained against Anthony McGann, David McGann's brother.

The McGanns subsequently returned to the property.

As well as suing KBC Bank, David McGann's action is against related firms Trinity Asset Managerial Services Ltd, GS Agencies Ltd and Local Authority Services Ltd, and against Aidan Devlin with an address in Summerhill Co Meath, who it is alleged are are agents of the bank.

The action is also against the County Registrar of Roscommon.