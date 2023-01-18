Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmer must provide medical records over mart accident claim

In his personal injuries action against the mart, the farmer claims a bull damaged his left shin at the mart on November 2017. Expand

Close

In his personal injuries action against the mart, the farmer claims a bull damaged his left shin at the mart on November 2017.

In his personal injuries action against the mart, the farmer claims a bull damaged his left shin at the mart on November 2017.

In his personal injuries action against the mart, the farmer claims a bull damaged his left shin at the mart on November 2017.

Tim Healy

A farmer suing over alleged injuries to his shin caused by a bull has been ordered by the court to provide the defendant mart with all of his medical records for the five months after the alleged accident.

James Egan, of Ballymacurley, Co Roscommon, claimed Castlerea Co-Operative Livestock Mart Ltd should only see the medical report upon which his claim for damages relies.

Most Watched

Privacy