Farmer must provide medical records over mart accident claim

A farmer suing over alleged injuries to his shin caused by a bull has been ordered by the court to provide the defendant mart with all of his medical records for the five months after the alleged accident.

James Egan, of Ballymacurley, Co Roscommon, claimed Castlerea Co-Operative Livestock Mart Ltd should only see the medical report upon which his claim for damages relies.

He argued it should not have access to his other medical records from after the alleged 2017 incident. He was happy to disclose all of his pre-accident medical records.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Mr Justice Michael Twomey said he did not believe the provision of a medical report from the plaintiff’s chosen consultant is sufficient to deprive the defendant of all other post-accident medical records.

These records, said the judge, will provide the best evidence of the plaintiff’s medical condition after the accident and will address which of his complaints relate to the accident and which relate to other medical issues.

While noting there is a “significant breach of privacy” involved in disclosing very personal medical documents, Mr Justice Twomey said a plaintiff who decides to seek damages from a defendant for personal injuries waives his right to privacy for his medical condition.

Disclosure of a plaintiff’s medical records has a role in keeping that party honest, he added. This is particularly relevant to personal injuries claims, 97 per cent of which settle before coming to court when medical experts could be cross-examined.

It seemed to the court a plaintiff’s medical records are “not only relevant but invariably crucial” to every personal injuries claim.

In his personal injuries action against the mart, Mr Egan claims a bull damaged his left shin at the mart on November 13th, 2017. He says he has ongoing leg and lower back pain due to the accident.

He disclosed to the mart that he has a history of back pain and a spinal disk bulge and underwent spinal surgery in the 1980s.

At the hearing of the preliminary application, said Mr Justice Twomey, the mart said it needs the post-accident records to understand the nature and extent of difficulties experienced by Mr Egan in his left leg due to compression of a spinal disk.

It wants to determine for itself which of Mr Egan’s injuries are attributable to the accident and which are not, and the extent of the overlap between pre and post-accident injuries.

Mr Egan’s counsel did not argue the post-accident medical records are not relevant, instead submitting it it was not necessary to disclose them to the defendant, the judge said.

Mr Justice Twomey said there were additional reasons in the case that warranted disclosure of Mr Egan’s records, namely that he had a history of back pain and underwent spinal surgery.

It seems clear, he said, that there was a possible overlap between his back and leg complaints arising from the accident and his prior history of disk complaint.

In a personal injuries case there is nothing to stop a plaintiff from going to more than one consultant and deciding to rely on only one their reports in the action. The plaintiff is also in complete control of the medical history he provides to that consultant.

While the mart was initially seeking discovery of records with no time limit, which the court would find to be disproportionate, it subsequently sought post-accident medical records for five months. Mr Justice Twomey had no hesitation in granting discovery for this period.