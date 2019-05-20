Farmer loses appeal over receiver's appointment over his EU farm payments

A Co Meath farmer has lost his Supreme Court appeal over a bank’s appointment of a receiver over annual payments of some €170,000 to him under the EU Basic Payment Scheme.

A Co Meath farmer has lost his Supreme Court appeal over a bank’s appointment of a receiver over annual payments of some €170,000 to him under the EU Basic Payment Scheme.

A five judge Supreme Court ruled ACC’s appointment of the receiver by way of equitable execution over the payments to Mark Rickard was, in the circumstances of this case, “warranted and justifiable”.

In a recently published unanimous judgment, Mr Justice John MacMenamin said ACC had in February 2011 secured judgment for some €1.06m on consent at the High Court against Mark Rickard and his brother Gerard arising from monies advanced to the two in 2007.

ACC later appointed a receiver over certain lands of Mark Rickard in Co Meath over which it had security. Because of the extent of monies owed, it said there would be a shortfall even after sale of those lands and sought to appoint a receiver over payments to be made to Mark Rickard under the EU Single Payment Scheme.

Mr Justice MacMenamin said, in that application, ACC told the court it seemed Mark Rickard had received payments of some €162,656 under that scheme.

The evidence, he noted, was to the effect the SPS payments were not his sole source of income and it had been represented to ACC the brothers’ farm business was expected to generate some €750,000 through the sale of wheat, oats, maize, straw and oil seed rape.

The High Court agreed to appoint a receiver over the SPS payments to Mark Rickard and, as a result, ACC received the sum of €525,877 between 2011 and 2015.

After the SPS payments scheme was replaced by the EU Basic Payment Scheme, ACC successfully applied in 2015 to vary the order appointing the receiver so it would apply to payments made to Mark Rickard under the new scheme. It said some €820,686 was then outstanding under the judgment.