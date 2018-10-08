Farmer jailed for third time over refusal to remove livestock from land

A farmer has been jailed for a third time for being in contempt of a High Court order to remove livestock from his lands which are up for sale.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey jailed Eugene Costello for three weeks arising out of his failure to remove all livestock cattle from 90 acres of farmland at Coolfree, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co Roscommon.

Carlisle Mortgages Ltd brought proceedings against Mr Costello claiming he was trying to obstruct the sale of the land, which has been in Mr Costello's family for generations, by placing his cattle on it.

Carlisle wants to sell the lands because it claims Mr Costello has failed to repay monies he borrowed from it in 2004 when Mr Costello was advanced €440,000 by Carlisle.

The land was put up as security for the loan.

Carlisle, which obtained a possession order in respect of the property in 2006, claims some €1.4m remains outstanding on the loan.

In a long-running battle, Mr Costello who repaid some €91,000 to the lender, has raised issues about the loan and has claimed it was fraudulent, which Carlisle denies.

The case last came before the Judge in August when he placed a stay on the three-week committal order sought by Carlise for Mr Costello's ongoing failure to comply with court orders made in 2017.