Farmer jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to animals kept in ‘appalling’ conditions

Paul Higgins

A Co Down farmer who left his pigs wallowing in “appalling” conditions was jailed for seven and a half months yesterday .

Imprisoning Nigel Foster (55) at Newry Crown Court and ordering him to spend the same period on licence, Judge Gordon Kerr KC said the offences amounted to a “very bad case” of animal suffering.

