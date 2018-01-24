Farmer injured by bullock in mart is awarded €21,000

A farmer who suffered facial injuries when a bullock kicked a gate in a mart has been awarded €21,000 in damages.

A farmer who suffered facial injuries when a bullock kicked a gate in a mart has been awarded €21,000 in damages.

The New Ross Standard reports that David Connolly, of Knockeen, Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny, brought a civil action against Waterford Ross Co-Op Marts Ltd, Rosbercon, New Ross, arising out of an incident on May 3, 2014.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Olive Cleary, told Wexford Circuit Civil Court that Mr Connolly went to collect two bullocks which he had purchased on the day. She said there are two ramps at the mart for loading animals, the sheep ramp and cattle ramp. Mr Connolly was directed to the sheep ramp to collect his bullocks.

In evidence, Mr Connolly said he attached his trailer to the gate at the ramp and proceeded to load the two bullocks. When he stooped down to unclamp the chain at the gate, a bullock kicked him in the face, knocking him to the ground. Mr Connolly suffered bleeding to the nose and was brought to Caredoc. He was subsequently brought to Waterford Regional Hospital.