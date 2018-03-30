Farmer hit with second life time ban from keeping livestock after animal welfare offences
An Armagh farmer was sentenced today for animal welfare and animal by-product offences.
Wesley Withers from Corkley Road, Tassagh was previously convicted at Armagh Magistrates Court on January 19, 2018 of five charges of breaching a disqualification order.
He was also charged with three charges of failing to ensure the needs of animals were met to the extent required by good practice, one charge of failing to dispose of livestock carcasses and one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to two pigs and a turkey.
He received six and four months custodial sentences in respect of 10 charges, to run consecutively suspended for three years plus £46 costs.
He also received a lifetime disqualification from keeping all animals.
This case arose from a complaint by a member of the public that Wesley Withers was keeping livestock in breach of a previous life time disqualification.
The Department said it gives high priority to the welfare of animals and operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. Any breaches are investigated thoroughly and offenders prosecuted as necessary.
"It would be regarded as good practice to remove without delay an animal carcase from a farm to prevent spread of disease and protect public health and avoid detrimental effects to the environment," it also said.