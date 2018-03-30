Farmer hit with second life time ban from keeping livestock after animal welfare offences

Wesley Withers from Corkley Road, Tassagh was previously convicted at Armagh Magistrates Court on January 19, 2018 of five charges of breaching a disqualification order.

He was also charged with three charges of failing to ensure the needs of animals were met to the extent required by good practice, one charge of failing to dispose of livestock carcasses and one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to two pigs and a turkey.

He received six and four months custodial sentences in respect of 10 charges, to run consecutively suspended for three years plus £46 costs.