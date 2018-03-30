Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 30 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer hit with second life time ban from keeping livestock after animal welfare offences

This case arose from a complaint by a member of the public that Wesley Withers was keeping livestock in breach of a previous life time disqualification. Stock Image.
This case arose from a complaint by a member of the public that Wesley Withers was keeping livestock in breach of a previous life time disqualification. Stock Image.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

An Armagh farmer was sentenced today for animal welfare and animal by-product offences.

Wesley Withers from Corkley Road, Tassagh was previously convicted at Armagh Magistrates Court on January 19, 2018 of five charges of breaching a disqualification order.

He was also charged with three charges of failing to ensure the needs of animals were met to the extent required by good practice, one charge of failing to dispose of livestock carcasses and one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to two pigs and a turkey.

He received six and four months custodial sentences in respect of 10 charges, to run consecutively suspended for three years plus £46 costs.

He also received a lifetime disqualification from keeping all animals.

This case arose from a complaint by a member of the public that Wesley Withers was keeping livestock in breach of a previous life time disqualification.

The Department said it gives high priority to the welfare of animals and operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. Any breaches are investigated thoroughly and offenders prosecuted as necessary.

"It would be regarded as good practice to remove without delay an animal carcase from a farm to prevent spread of disease and protect public health and avoid detrimental effects to the environment," it also said.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge
Stock Image

'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'
IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda


Top Stories

The greenway is along a 32km stretch in South Kerry.

'Farmers in Kerry are essentially being used as guinea pigs': Row over Greenway...
(stock photo)

Young farmers call for radical changes to CAP including scrapping of...
The main farm is located about 4km from Newcastle West and 2km from Knockaderry

Limerick farm with 'great potential' on the market for €7,000/ac
Farm plastics baled for recycling by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) which operated 235 collections services last year

Farmers will face increasing scrutiny on waste disposal

VIDEO: Big holding of strong south Tipperary land sells of 70k over the...

Dairy expansion drives increase as ammonia emissions continue to rise
Prime Minister Theresa May is shown around Fairview Farm in Bangor, Northern Ireland, during a tour of the four nations of the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Theresa May visits Northern Ireland farmers to discuss Brexit- one year...