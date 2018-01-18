Farmer harboured 8-year grudge over 'blind' ferrets
An animal breeder assaulted by a man who harboured an eight-year grudge against him over the “purchase of two blind ferrets”, insisted: “That man has made my life a living hell.”
Father-of-five Gary Dowley, from Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, also denied that he had sold bachelor farmer Donal Kavanagh two ferrets, saying he had given him one ferret who was able to see “just fine”.
Kavanagh (55), appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court where he was found guilty of assaulting Mr Dowley on February 1, 2017, on the town’s Kickham Street.
The court heard Kavanagh had carried out the assault as he harboured an eight-year grudge against Mr Dowley over the sale of two ferrets. After buying the ferrets, Kavanagh claims he discovered they were blind and useless for flushing rabbits from their holes.
Sergeant Ian Barrett told the court that Kavanagh dropped the shopping bags he had been carrying and went for Mr Dowley, catching him by the throat and threatening to punch him, saying: “You caught me for a ferret.”
The two men had a serious falling out after Kavanagh purchased the ferrets eight years ago.
Imposing a fine of €300 on Kavanagh on the assault charge, Judge Terence Finn advised the defendant to go to the small claims court if he had a grievance.
But Mr Dowley – who has bred ferrets for the past 22 years – rubbished the claims he had sold blind ferrets.