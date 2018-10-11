Farmer had 'gaping wounds' when found slumped in car - jury in murder trial hears

A 73-year-old Kerry tillage farmer died from “polytrauma” with "total evulsion of the heart and liver" due to multiple penetrating wounds, State Pathologist Margot Bolster told a jury of seven men and five women in the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee where a neighbouring farmer is being tried for his murder.

Michael Ferris (63), of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Tralee to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony aged 73, or Ardoughter Balluduff, at Rattoo on April 4, 2017.

Dr Margot Bolster spent up to an hour at the Central Criminal Court in Tralee on Thursday afternoon listing the injuries including “gaping” and penetrating wounds on the body of Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, as the result of what she said were injuries consistent with being inflicted by the prongs of a teleporter.

On April 4, accompanied by Listowel Supt Dan Keane, she visited the scene on the narrow road at Rattoo, which the jury were earlier told leads to a historic ruined abbey and one of the finest round towers in the country.

The body of an elderly man with his seat belt partially around him and his head slumped on his chest, was found in the car, Dr Bolster said.

There was a large amount of broken glass and the dashboard was driven over his legs. A large portion of his bowel could be seen protruding from his shirt. The seat belt had been torn, Dr Bolster said.

There was a large gaping hole in the windscreen, two gaping holes on the roof and another on the side of the bonnet, the court heard, while the left door was partially driven in and the back door of the car pushed out.

The court also heard that there was a double barrel shotgun, unloaded, with cartridges found in the boot of the car.