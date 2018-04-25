Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 25 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer given one month to begin cleaning-up yard

 Stock photo
 Stock photo

Court Reporter

A farmer has been given a month to start works to clean-up his farm yard by a District Court.

The Kerryman reports that John Michael O'Sullivan, Ballynoe, Causeway, failed to meet a Council-imposed deadline of October 31 of 2016 to construct a slatted cubicle in the yard that would collect run-off from the farm before it could pollute the local ground water.

Mr O'Sullivan was prosecuted by Kerry County Council at Listowel District Court on Thursday, where Judge David Waters presided.

Kerry County Council solicitor James Morris told the Court that the authority had issued notice giving Mr O'Sullivan six months to construct the slatted cubicle. He said that the main polluting risk posed to the environment was to ground waters rather than water courses.

The Council had first carried out an inspection of the farm in 2015 on foot of a complaint from a neighbour, the Court heard.

Following that visit and the identification of the works required to protect the environment, Mr O'Sullivan sought and obtained planning permission for the construction of the structure.

However, as of the most recent inspection carried out on Tuesday of last week, the farm was 'much the same' as it had been at the time of earlier inspections, with no construction having been undertaken.

The council had, in the interim, between the deadline passing and last week's inspection served a section 12 notice - which compelled Mr O'Sullivan to undertake the works for which he had permission. He was prosecuted before the Court under section 12 of the Local Government (Water Pollution) Act 1977 having failed to comply with the terms of a notice dated on April 26 of last year.

Also Read

"When is he going to complete the works?" Judge Waters asked solicitor John Cashell, representing Mr O'Sullivan.

Mr Cashell explained that his client has now identified a contractor and had priced the concrete required for the job.

Mr Cashell said his client had also reduced his herd size - to 37 cattle. Judge Waters adjourned the case to May 17 to allow Kerry County Council to see if works are being carried out by May 17 next.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Kerryman

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock Image

Concern over changes to farm-to-farm movement certificates
Damien Rice from Castlewellan in Co Down , who has a wind turbine at the back of his home. Photo Pacemaker Press

'It’s made my life hell': Neighbour on a mission to get farmer's wind...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Farmers urged to talk to allay depression fears
(stock photo)

Father (70s) dies after incident involving tractor and trailer
Pothole in east Cork

Tourist hotspots the winners in €10m plan to repair private boreens
Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013

Teagasc concede significant changes to advisory programme required in the...
Two of the sheep in Mount Sackville Nursing Home.

Nursing home's heartwarming gesture to sheep farmer


Top Stories

Stock image

Farmers told to 'stand back' from forced disposals as 150,000 acres of farmland...
Phil Hogan

Hogan stands firm on Mercosur as EU delists Brazilian suppliers
Young baby spring lambs and sheep

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence
Stock image

State faces bill of over €150m for missing climate change targets
Baling 4x4 bales of silage has a charge of €4.50 per bale plus VAT. Baling and wrapping (including plastic cost) will be charged at €9.50 per bale plus VAT.

Contractor charges 2018 - what will you pay this year?
Farmers have been urged to curb the use of antibiotics. Stock picture

EU plans to reduce VAT on animal vaccines - MEP
Gort Mart. Lot Number 35, Weight 390K Avg, DOB 14/4/17 to 23/5/17, Sex Male, Price €1000 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices take refuge on higher ground