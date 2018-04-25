Farmer given one month to begin cleaning-up yard

A farmer has been given a month to start works to clean-up his farm yard by a District Court.

The Kerryman reports that John Michael O'Sullivan, Ballynoe, Causeway, failed to meet a Council-imposed deadline of October 31 of 2016 to construct a slatted cubicle in the yard that would collect run-off from the farm before it could pollute the local ground water.

Mr O'Sullivan was prosecuted by Kerry County Council at Listowel District Court on Thursday, where Judge David Waters presided. Kerry County Council solicitor James Morris told the Court that the authority had issued notice giving Mr O'Sullivan six months to construct the slatted cubicle. He said that the main polluting risk posed to the environment was to ground waters rather than water courses.

The Council had first carried out an inspection of the farm in 2015 on foot of a complaint from a neighbour, the Court heard. Following that visit and the identification of the works required to protect the environment, Mr O'Sullivan sought and obtained planning permission for the construction of the structure.