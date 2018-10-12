A farmer has been forced to pay over €10,500 to a farm labourer after multiple findings against him by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Farmer forced to pay over €10k to labourer he sacked

The claimant in the case worked as a farm labourer. In 2017 he returned to his native land.

This absence was not (allegedly) authorised by the farmer, who argued that he had already taken his annual leave.

The farmer replaced the labourer on the farm. Subsequently, the labourer lodged a series of claims against his former employer.

The labourer claimed the respondent to compensate for Sunday work and that he worked approx. 30 Sundays per annum.

He also said the farmer failed to pay for annual leave and compensate for public holidays.

The labour also claimed that the farmer failed to pay in lieu of termination (minimum) notice and to issue a written statement of his employment terms. That is, he received no contract of employment.

He also claimed that he was unfairly dismissed. On return (to work) from his holidays the respondent had taken on new staff and the claimant was sent home. No due process applied to the dismissal.