A Co. Limerick farmer has been fined €1,650 after a veterinary inspector found dead calves on land he had rented.

Farmer fined over dead calves and bones on land

John Hanly, of Friarstown, Grange pleaded guilty to four offences contrary to Section 36 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

Andrew O’Connor, veterinary inspector, told Kilmallock Court he observed a number of dead animals in Bruffea, Grange on April 27, 2017. He handed in a book of photographs to Judge Marian O’Leary.

The court heard that three carcasses of calves, and bones were found. Answering questions from Barry Ward BL, for the Department of Agriculture, Mr O’Connor said “decomposing carcasses are a potential disease risk”.

Mr O’Connor said he found bones in a paddock beside the sheds.

“The presence of bones indicates a carcass was left there and the bones had been scattered by wildlife. There were other animals in the field. This is a disease risk,” said Mr O’Connor.

Mr Ward asked the veterinary inspector how long the calves were deceased.

“A conservative estimate is at least a week,” said Mr O’Connor.